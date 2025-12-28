ChipolBrok's "Leopold Staff" Returns to Service With Triple Call in Germany

[By Chipolbrok]

Built in 2004 our veteran heavy lifter „LEOPOLD STAFF“ is back to our liner services after a complete refresh at a Chinese shipyard. Despite its advanced age and the effects of storms, seawater and wear and tear, this "workhorse" of our 31-ship fleet still reliably performs its tasks.

On its 105th voyage, the vessel primarily transported an almost complete cargo of wind power components, steels and general cargo from China to Europe. During this voyage our vessel called quite extraordinary three German ports plus a Danish Outport and as usual Antwerp as our turntable for almost any European east and westbound services.

First port of call after a long trip directly ex last loadport Dongzao (part of Nantong port) via Suez Canal became Rostock, Germanies leading access to the Baltic. 27 wind blades with a length of up to 85,7m had to be removed from the weather deck. Those are mantled to on-shore wind power stations with a rotor diameter of 175m and being optimized for lower wind speeds with wider aerofoils, representing a significant step in onshore turbine technology for higher energy capture. Especially those aerofoils require a high degree of dexterity when loading and unloading the ship and the more upon lashing and unlashing. Climbing in three tiers height is not everyone's job but was very well executed at Rostock’s EUROPORT.

After departure the vessel reached Danish port Lindoe to deliver 3,400cbm equipment for which Chipolbrok performed on-carriage services as well.

Next stop happened in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg to handle a few heavy units and components for the electricity industry at C. Steinweg terminal opposite the center of Hamburg. Already pre-stowed cargo to India awaited alongside the lifting on board requiring special stowage due to length and unpacked nature.

Departing from Hamburg the vessel sailed to the third German seaport being in this case Cuxhaven. After usual waiting time on roads the vessel could finally land abt. 11,000cbm rotor houses also intended for German wind power projects.

Last port in the northern hemisphere became as usual our main hub in Europe being Antwerp. A big lot of Chinese made specialized tank containers and steel products had been carried and simultaneously to load cargo for India and Far East in considerable quantities.

On its way back to the Far East via the Suez Canal and India, the vessel had the last call in Europe at Genoa for loading, where hopefully the crew will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in port.