Chinese Harbor Tug Features SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2020 12:51:00

The German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL has recently secured a contract to provide propulsion units for a newly built harbour tug under construction at Tongfang Jiangxin Shipbuilding in China. This new tugboat, ordered by the Taizhou Maritime Safety Administration, will be equipped with SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers.

Hou Wei, Assistant General Manager at Tongfang Jiangxin Shipbuilding: “Taizhou is an area where a lot of small fishing vessels operate, often facing typhoons. We opted for azimuth thrusters from SCHOTTEL because of their strong position in the market and traceable record of high product quality as well as service availability.”

Proven SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers

The Maric design vessel will be equipped with two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430, featuring four-bladed controllable-pitch propellers of 2.40 m in diameter. Each of the azimuth thrusters will be driven by a 1,920 kW diesel engine at 750 rpm. This configuration will provide an expected bollard pull of 60 tonnes and a free running speed of approximately 13 knots.

The 45.00 m long and 12.60 m wide tug is built primarily for vessel rescue and pollution prevention near shore as well as for towing operations. Moreover, it is designed for oil spill recovery, firefighting and human rescue operations.

High-performance nozzle from SCHOTTEL



The SCHOTTEL VarioDuct SDV45 nozzle offers high free running efficiency combined with very good bollard pull performance. In conjunction with optimally designed propeller geometries, the outstanding performance characteristics of the nozzle come to the fore.

The new tug is set to enter operation by the end of 2020.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.