Chinese Dredging Company Sees Real Value in Wärtsilä Service Agreement

The operational efficiency, reliability, and availability of the ‘Chang Jing 9’ will be enhanced with a long-term Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement. © Nanjing Changjiang Waterway Engineering By The Maritime Executive 01-26-2021 01:06:08

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 5-year long-term service agreement with Nanjing Changjiang Waterway Engineering, a leading Chinese dredging company. The agreement, signed in December 2020, covers the ‘Chang Jing 9’, a 13,800 cubic metre trailing suction dredger and the latest addition to the company’s fleet.

The ‘Chang Jing 9’ is a relatively new vessel having been delivered at the end of 2019. It is powered by two Wärtsilä 46F engines. The Optimised Maintenance agreement includes application of Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance product, which facilitates optimal operation of the engines. Expert Insight is an innovative breakthrough that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time. Together with Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning, the service prevents unplanned maintenance costs and allows a flexible maintenance schedule that aligns with the vessel’s operational plans.

“Wärtsilä’s digital maintenance solution and their expert knowledge of engine technology will give real value by increasing the engines’ availability, thereby improving our dredgers’ operations. We have several vessels with Wärtsilä engines, so we know and trust their services and are pleased to extend our relationship with this long-term service agreement,” according to a Nanjing Changjiang Waterway Engineering spokesperson.

“Lifecycle customer support is a central pillar of our strategy, and our Optimised Maintenance agreement with Expert Insight is designed to minimise off-hire risk while ensuring accurate and cost-effective predictive maintenance assistance. Support is delivered via Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to greatly enhance the safety, availability, and efficiency of the installation,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Performance Services Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä will deliver the Asset Diagnostics mobilisation service in early 2021.

