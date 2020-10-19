China Classification Society Reports Strong Growth to 155 Million Tons

Photo courtesy of China Classification Society By The Maritime Executive 10-19-2020 06:54:24

Gross tonnage of CCS serviced fleet exceeds 155 million GT – up 7.2% year-on-year

Total size of serviced fleet – 34,974 ships

Service offices open in Abu Dhabi, Manila and St. Petersburg

New authorizations from five national governments taking total to 52

New technology central to maritime sector combating Covid

China Classification Society (CCS) grew its serviced fleet to 34,974 vessels in 2019, marking another strong annual performance for the Beijing-based group. In its newly released Annual Report, the society said the total gross tonnage of vessels surveyed exceeded 155.12 million GT by year end, up 7.2 per cent on 2018.

CCS’ fleet includes more than 32,000 ships involved in international and domestic shipping, and in excess of 2,600 ocean fishing vessels. Its ship survey business covers large ore carriers, high value-added ships including container ships and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and green and intelligent ships. The society also provides classification services to a vast range of offshore installations and related industrial products.

CCS ended the year with a worldwide network of 120 sites following new office openings in Abu Dhabi, Manila and St. Petersburg. The classification society’s 33,000-plus clients are spread over 166 countries and regions, and it now holds 52 authorizations from national and regional governments. Five of these authorizations – from Mongolia, Ghana, Oman, Gabon and Macao – were confirmed in 2019.

Mo Jianhui, CCS Chairman and President, said the organization had worked tirelessly to support the development of the global shipping industry and the overall development of China, delivering ”an excellent performance that has strengthened our position as a world-class classification society”.

He said: “All areas of the business enjoyed steady increases in 2019. During the year we optimized our management structures, and moved to improve the operation and administration of overseas offices. Expanding the society’s international reach continues to be a key focus area and our three newly opened service offices have further increased our global coverage.

“As a forward-facing organization CCS is committed to embracing informatization and the use of innovative technologies. Through our two institutes and six research centers we were are able to launch valuable studies during 2019 into key areas including green technology, intelligent technology, high value-added ship technology and maritime technology. We carried out research and development into various types of LNG-powered vessels, and ran the trial voyage evaluation for maritime autonomous surface ships.

“CCS has a growing fleet that now exceeds 155 million GT, an expanding network of domestic and international offices, and a skilled and dedicated team. We will pursue our goal to build a first-class classification society with a truly global reach, while using our experience, skills and international assets to support the growth of the sector and provide our customers with ever more intimate, professional and quality services.”

Mr Jianhui said 2019 was marked by numerous memorable events and landmark achievements. The first Polar scientific expedition ship and icebreaker independently built in China, Xuelong 2, was classed with CCS and officially delivered at Jiangnan Shipyard Group on July 11. The survey during construction for the first 135,000 GT luxury cruise ship also commenced during the year.

CCS’ industrial certification division registered strong growth following a number of high profile contract wins, bucking the wider sector trend. The society was successful in its bid for a construction survey project to build the first nearly 300m deepwater jacket platform. CCS was also selected to carry out a survey service project for an offshore wind power step-up substation, and a separate project linked to new marine aquaculture facilities.

Service levels, capabilities and models were continuously upgraded across CCS’ key business areas, including plan approval and new construction survey, classed ships, fishing vessels, product certification and offshore engineering services, as well as emerging businesses.

Mr Jianhui said he expects new technology to play a key role in helping maritime sector organizations combat the myriad problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We currently face a challenge like no other. The pandemic has brought tragedy and uncertainty, but there is also hope to be found in the way communities have come together. Learning how to adapt to the changing landscape will be crucial for our industry, and an ever-greater reliance on emerging technology seems certain.

“CCS continues to monitor the unfolding situation and we will work side-by-side with our customers and industry partners, remaining resolute as we confront the difficulties ahead.”

