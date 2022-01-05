China Classification Society Appoints New President

China Classification Society President and Chairman Mr Sun Feng

[By: China Classification Society]

Mr Sun Feng formerly a CCS vice president becomes the new Chairman and President taking over from Mr Mo Jianhui who has retired while Mr Cai Yanxian becomes one of four vice presidents replacing Mr Zhu Kai, a vice president who has also retired.

In a handover ceremony at CCS headquarters in Beijing, Mr Sun paid tribute to Mr Mo praising his contribution to CCS helping drive its progress to being one of the most prominent class societies in the maritime industry.

“Mr Mo oversaw the rapid growth of our classed fleet, an expanded global network and he helped increase our international presence and influence, we thank him for all the success he helped deliver,” he said. “We have also seen our offshore business increase despite the downward trend. Meanwhile, our industrial business has also grown and our non-marine business is now close to 50 per cent of the total business volume.”

Mr Sun, aged 56, worked in the Dalian Branch of CCS from 1987 to December 2005. He served as general manager of the Classed Ship in Service Department since December 2005 based at CCS headquarters and worked as vice president of CCS from December 2008 till December 2021. He has been in charge of almost all business areas of CCS including classification survey services for ships, offshore installations and related industrial products, science and technology, R&D, IT and international affairs.

Mr Sun said a major focus of his new role will be to drive innovation in key areas such as decarbonisation, intelligent shipping and digitalisation.

“In the past five years, the scientific and technical capability of CCS has improved significantly, and a number of innovative CCS intelligent and green shipping technologies have won national awards,” he said. “We must continue to propel the ethos of quality across our organisation promoting CCS’ rules and standards system, strengthening research in green and intelligent technology while deepening the research and application of new survey technologies and accelerating digital transformation. CCS will further continue to increase international communications and cooperation with institutions like IACS and the IMO. By improving our service capacity, CCS will ramp up the safe and environmentally sustainable development of international shipping.”

Mr Cai, aged 53, started his career with the China MSA in 1991 and has worked for CCS in various positions since October 1994.

