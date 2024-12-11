Chiel de Leeuw Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind

[By: Econowind]

Econowind, a leading innovator in Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion technologies for the maritime industry, announces the appointment of Chiel de Leeuw as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective December 1, 2024. Chiel will play a key role in advancing Econowind's mission to revolutionize maritime sustainability and expand the company’s impact in the global shipping industry.

Chiel brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the maritime sector. He has previously served as Commercial Director at Oceanco, a globally renowned builder of luxury yachts. Prior to Oceanco, he held the position of Sales Director at Damen Shipyards Group, one of the world’s largest and most respected shipbuilding companies.

In his new role as CCO, Chiel will be instrumental in driving Econowind’s commercial strategy and further expanding its global footprint. His extensive experience in sales, business development, and strategic partnerships is key to advancing Econowind’s mission to revolutionize the maritime industry with sustainable and cost-effective wind-assist technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chiel to the Econowind leadership team," said Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind. "His deep industry expertise and commercial acumen make him the perfect fit to lead our commercial efforts as we continue to scale our innovative solutions and support the maritime industry’s transition to greener operations. Shipping companies reap the highest wind yield per square meter in the industry with our VentoFoils."

Driving wind momentum for sustainable shipping

Commenting on his appointment, Chiel de Leeuw said, “I am excited to join Econowind at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey. The maritime sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and I look forward to contributing to Econowind’s vision of making shipping more sustainable. It is inspiring to see shipping companies increasingly implementing Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion systems on their vessels. I am convinced it will become the norm in the industry.”

Larger VentoFoils for deep sea markets

Chiel’s appointment comes as Econowind accelerates its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help shipowners and operators reduce fuel consumption and emissions, aligning with global decarbonization goals. Building on the success of the 16-meter suction wing sails, Econowind is now developing larger VentoFoils measuring between 24 and 30 meters, demonstrating its dedication to scaling impact.