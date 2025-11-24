Chief Commercial Officer Appointed at Peel Ports Group

[By: Peel Ports Group]

Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second largest port operator, has appointed Jonathan Rayner as its Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening the Executive team as the business advances its long-term growth strategy.

Jonathan joins the group from London Luton Airport, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer from 2020. His earlier career includes senior commercial and operational roles across major UK airports and infrastructure organisations.

In his new role at Peel Ports Group, Jonathan will assume position on the Executive Board, working to align commercial measures with the company’s broader strategic objectives. He will oversee the Group’s full commercial strategy, building and advancing opportunities and driving growth across all markets.

The new appointment follows Stephen Carr’s decision to step down as Group Commercial Director at the end of November.

Stephen joined Peel Ports Group in 2009 and has played a central role in the delivery of many strategic projects, including the Liverpool2 container terminal. He will continue with the Group on a part-time basis as Director of Public Affairs, supporting the company’s engagement with national policy-makers.

Claudio Veritiero, Chief Executive Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Jonathan to the business as Chief Commercial Officer. Jonathan’s extensive background in complex transport and infrastructure environments, coupled with his experience in reshaping commercial strategies and driving sustainable revenue will be invaluable for the future of the organisation.

“We are deeply grateful for Stephen’s significant contributions over the years, and I would like to express my thanks for his leadership which has helped shape our business into what it is today. I am delighted that he will continue to support our public affairs activity, representing the Group at national levels.

“Both of these appointments reinforce Peel Ports Group’s commitment to growth and Jonathan and Stephen’s skills are critical in driving the next phase of our ambitious plan forward.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Ports are the engine rooms of global trade, and it is an honour to be joining Peel Ports Group at a time of real momentum for both the business and the industry. The Group already has a strong reputation for long-term partnerships, investment and success. I very much look forward to building on those foundations and evolving the commercial performance even further.

“There is enormous opportunity ahead for the supply chain, and my focus will be on leading a strategy that shapes Peel Ports Group’s next chapter of growth, collaborating with colleagues and customers alike.”

Stephen Carr, Director of Public Affairs said: “Both Peel Ports and the maritime sector have evolved significantly during my 16 years with the Group, providing me with many rewarding experiences, in particular working with the wide variety of talented people who keep our operations running smoothly every day. I believe that ports are increasingly recognised for the vital contribution they make to regional communities and the UK economy, but important work remains to be done.

“I now look forward to dedicating my time and experience to championing the jobs, businesses, and economic activity that Peel Ports supports by advancing our public affairs strategy and enhancing our influence in critical policy areas.”