Chevron’s Technical Event with Petrol Ofisi Committed to Drive For Change

[By: Chevron Marine Lubricants]

Chevron Marine Lubricants held the first technical seminar for 2024 on 7 March in Istanbul, Turkey. The event was held in collaboration with Petrol Ofisi Group. The seminar focused on the future of the maritime industry and the role that lubrication solutions will play in the ongoing energy transition. The event also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of cooperation between Chevron and Petrol Ofisi Group.



The event reinforced Chevron’s commitment to drive change in the industry through valuable partnerships. Wärtsilä, a technology provider, was also a participant in the seminar. Wärtsilä has invested heavily in developing marine engines capable of operating with alternative fuels, for which having the correct lubrication will be essential.



Chevron also leveraged this opportunity to connect with customers, providing them with insights into the advancements in marine fuels, lubricants and engine technologies, as well as an update on Chevron’s energy transition journey. At the Istanbul seminar, the latest developments in engine oils were presented, including Chevron’s Taro® Ultra range of new-generation cylinder oils, developed to align with both current and emerging marine fuels. Chevron’s Fluid Analysis and Trending (FAST™) digital services solution for monitoring the condition of all onboard lubricated equipment was also discussed.



Ayten Yavuz, General Manager, Chevron Marine Lubricants, said “Chevron Marine Lubricants and Petrol Ofisi Group embarked on a journey to combine the strengths of both entities into a partnership that helps provide solutions to customers through supply of marine lubricants to Chevron Marine Lubricants customers in Turkey, and Petrol Ofisi Group customers outside Turkey. We also marked the tenth anniversary of this partnership which has been very successful for both businesses. I am proud to have been part of the team that contributed to this project and ten years on, happy to have been a part of the seminar in Istanbul to celebrate this 10-year partnership anniversary. I would like to recognize Sotiris Meklis, Regional Manager, Chevron Marine Lubricants and Stergios Angelis, Account Manager, Chevron Marine Lubricants who have helped nurture this successful partnership.”



A new generation of lower carbon marine fuels is being introduced in order to comply with the IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction targets, and the increased use of biofuels was discussed as part of the seminar’s agenda.



Further technical seminars will be held in other parts of Europe, as well as in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions throughout 2024.



To find out more visit www.chevronmarineproducts.com