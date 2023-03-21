Chevron Chooses BOSS Voyage Optimisation

Chevron Chooses BOSS Voyage Optimisation Suite for Fleet Decarbonization & Optimisation

Chevron Corp, and Indian maritime technology company Blue Water Trade Winds Pvt. Ltd officially signed their contract to implement Blue Water’s “BOSS Voyage Optimisation Suite” on Chevron’s TC fleet. The BOSS Suite will support Chevron's ongoing efforts to deliver lower carbon energy with a greener marine trade through intelligent voyage optimization, weather routing, vessel performance analysis, and effective fleet management.

Adding to the announcement, Capt. Kumaresh Gupta, Managing Director at Blue Water, said: “We are excited to see another oil major among our valued clientele. We developed customized solutions throughout the trials to suit Chevron’s requirements. By swiftly implementing the requests, the BOSS team showcased the platform’s customizability, scalability, and a zeal to make significant changes to match Chevron’s demands.”

About Chevron: Chevron Corporation is an American multinational energy corporation. One of the largest direct descendants of Standard Oil, and originally known as the Standard Oil Company of California, it is headquartered in San Ramon, California, and active in more than 180 countries.

About Blue Water: The company provides a host of Software as a Service for voyage optimization, including its pioneer cargo heating management for tankers. BlueWater employs 100+ personnel in its Dehradun office, optimizes over 750 vessels of various types for maritime industry leaders, and provides quantifiable savings through a verifiable benchmarking system.

https://bwesglobal.com/services

