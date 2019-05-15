ChartCo to Provide Carnival Cruise Line Fleet with Regs4ships Service

By MarEx 2019-05-15 17:23:31

ChartCo, the global leader in digital navigation services and voyage compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it will now be supplying the entire Carnival Cruise Line fleet with its benchmark regulation management solution, Regs4ships.

Prior to signing the new contract with Carnival Cruise Line, ChartCo supplied 75 percent of the fleet of its parent company Carnival Corporation, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, Aida, Cunard Line and Seabourn. Under the terms of the new agreement, all 26 Carnival Cruise Line vessels will be provided with the Regs4ships solution.

“Regs4ships has already assisted Carnival Corporation for what is now approaching 15 years,” said Giuseppe Benincasa, Nautical Manager for Carnival Cruise Line. “In today’s highly complex regulatory environment it made sense for us to begin using the solution across our entire fleet. Regulatory compliance is a top priority challenge for cruise ships and Regs4ships represents a smart, dependable, effortless and time-saving way to synchronize compliance across fleets and head offices. We are happy to utilize their valuable services on board as an invaluable asset for the other 26 cruise liners in our fleet.”

Regs4ships allows fleets to maintain compliance with the latest regulatory amendments while helping shoreside teams identify and implement future changes with proven solutions that are put in place before issues arise. It significantly reduces the risk of missing vital information about new regulations that could seriously impact upon their business.

Bringing together flag state compliance documentation with IMO, ILO and EU legislation, Regs4ships has been successfully supplying a comprehensive regulatory solution for flag inspectors, class surveyors and the oil and gas, commercial shipping and cruise industries since its launch in 2001. Regs4ships is currently being used on board more than 6,000 vessels and is trusted by hundreds of shipping companies.

