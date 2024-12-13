Chamber of Shipping of America Honors Crowley for Environmental Achievement

[By: Crowley]

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) recently honored 101 Crowley-operated vessels and their crews with Environmental Achievement Awards, recognizing the company and its people for its safe environmental operations.

The CSA's award honors vessels that maintain an exemplary safety record, free from reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard environmental citations or other pollution incidents. The recognition reinforces Crowley's dedication to environmental stewardship throughout its operations.

The 101 vessels, which include tugboats, containerships, tank vessels and managed ships for the government, combine to have 864 cumulative years of environmentally safe performance.

“Sustainability and safety are at the heart of everything we do at Crowley, and we’re honored to be recognized yet again for our commitment,” said Captain Boren Chambers, director of fleet operations, Crowley Shipping. "These awards are a testament to the hard work that our team puts in to be industry-leaders in environmental stewardship.”