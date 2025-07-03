Cetasol Is Releasing Two New iHelm Features: Emission Report 2.0 & Trip Log

[By: Cetasol]

Cetasol is a Gothenburg-based deep tech/green tech company that develops intelligent solutions to support and accelerate maritime sustainability. The core product, iHelm, is an optimization tool for entire fleets that automatically models operations to save money and fuel while providing deeper insights. This is done by equipping fleet managers and operators with the tools they need to make informed, data-driven decisions — in real-time and in retrospective analysis. Cetasol is now launching two new features to their iHelm solution: Emission Report 2.0 and Trip Log. These additions are designed to bring further clarity, traceability, and operational control to your fleet’s data.

What is iHelm?

Every day, vessels we rely on for our daily activities travel across our oceans. These vessels release large amounts of emissions, threatening marine life and the surrounding environment. The iHelm solution is designed to address this issue. iHelm identifies and recommends actions to reduce emissions in real-time, long term and beforehand, using digital twin and data models. With advanced AI technology, Cetasol has developed a flexible solution that is suitable for the entire fleet.

iHelm comes with a small yet powerful PC (CMU) that is installed onboard the vessel and connected to the engine(s), GPS and other available sensors. All vessel data is continuously recorded and analyzed by our AI models. In real-time, actionable recommendations are delivered to the captain via the onboard display. Simultaneously, the analyzed data is transmitted to the cloud dashboard, giving fleet managers, owners, and other authorized personnel full access to fleet insights through the cloud dashboard.

Emission Report 2.0

Verified data for reliable environmental reporting

The Emission Report feature is built for those responsible for tracking and reporting emissions across their fleet. It enables users to validate voyage data according to recognized standards — specifically those outlined by Bureau Veritas (BV) — and generate emission reports based on verified voyages.

With Emission Report 2.0, users can:

Validate voyage data following BV standards

Generate downloadable emission reports

Create and export a summary dataset of all validated voyages

This functionality is essential for organizations aiming to meet regulatory and class society requirements, while also improving internal emissions monitoring and decision-making.

Trip Log

A clear overview of vessel activity — customizable and exportable

Trip Log offers a centralized, user-friendly view of all logged voyages for each vessel. The feature is designed to support flexibility, enabling fleet managers and operators to sort, filter, and structure data according to their specific operational needs.

Key capabilities include:

Access to all available voyage data for each vessel

Advanced filtering options to narrow down specific journeys or parameters

A customizable table view that adapts to your workflow

Easy export functionality for further analysis or record-keeping

Trip Log empowers users to maintain a structured, accessible historical record of operations, improving traceability and collaboration across teams.

Designed to Work Together

When used together, Emission Report and Trip Log form a powerful combination. While Trip Log provides the operational foundation — a detailed log of where vessels have been and what they’ve done — Emission Report transforms that validated data into structured insights for sustainability performance and compliance.

This is a key step in our ongoing work to provide intelligent, scalable solutions that make operational optimization and emission reduction both accessible and actionable.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for clarity and control in their sustainability efforts. With Emission Report 2.0 and Trip Log, we're delivering tools that not only support compliance but also empower smarter decision-making across operations. These features reflect our commitment to turning complex data into actionable insights — making sustainable operations a practical reality for every fleet." Jeremy Peter, Head of Commercial at Cetasol