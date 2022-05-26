Ceres Terminals Appoints Adam Brooks as its Senior Vice President

Nashville, Tennessee … Ceres Terminals Incorporated has appointed Adam Brooks as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Brooks previously held the position of Regional Vice President, Gulf Operations.

Mr. Brooks has been a member of the Ceres Terminals team for 22 years. He has held various operations roles since joining Ceres, including operations positions in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Vancouver, British Columbia and Houston, Texas.

Adam Brooks has managed various business units and operations such as vessel, terminal, rail, gate, maintenance, warehouse, and cruise. He is experienced in contracts, labor negotiations, startups, finance, Human Resources, marketing and more. Mr. Brooks serves as a board member and trustee of multiple boards of directors/trustees.

Mr. Brooks holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and is a Certified Port Executive (CPE).

“Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Ceres organization. He has solid connections within the industry and is well respected in the cruise and marine cargo handling industries. We are pleased to have this seasoned veteran as our Senior VP and COO,” commented Craig Mygatt, CEO of Ceres Terminals Inc.

