Ceres Announces New Container Yard Adjacent to Barbours Cut Terminal

Ceres Terminals is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a new permanent pop-up container yard located in the Greater Houston area.

A 75 acre off terminal depot, directly adjacent to Port Houston's Barbours Cut Terminal. Ceres’ container yard is uniquely positioned as the closest yard to the terminal giving customers quick and easy access. Servicing steamship line partners, BCO’s and the trucking community, Ceres is staffed and equipped for operation.

With the current imbalance of imports versus exports into the United States of America, the management of excess inventories and empties is vital. Container Depots play an essential role in keeping ports congestion free and operating efficiently.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the new container yard,” explained Adam Brooks, Chief Operations Officer, Ceres Terminals. “This yard will provide our customers with much needed near-dock capacity as well as supply chain efficiencies which we hope will relieve some of the stress on the container terminal.

Ceres’ new yard will provide grounded container services to help industry maximize chassis efficiencies and the ability to maximize port turns, along with managing first receivables at the terminal. Located just minutes from the port, Ceres will provide services for final leg deliveries to meet cut-offs.

Ceres Terminals has over 60 years of industry experience with operations at many of North America’s largest ports. With a strong management team and dedication to customer service, the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on future opportunities for growth and profitability in the terminal operating and stevedoring industry. Developing and investing in marine terminal projects since the early 2000s.



