Centus Marine Selects AIRCAT Vessels & Strategic Marine for Next-Gen Vessel

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine is proud to announce that Centus Marine Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s largest Fast Crew Boat operators, has selected Strategic Marine once again to build the next generation of high-speed personnel transfer vessels, developed by AIRCAT. This collaboration reflects the trust Centus Marine places in Strategic Marine’s track record of delivering high-performance vessels designed to meet the demanding needs of offshore operations.

Strategic Marine has a proven history of innovation, technological integration and market differentiation, having been the first to introduce gyro stabilisation and hybrid systems on Fast Crew Boats. Strategic Marine is currently embarking on delivering three Surface Effect Ships (SES) for African operations, these vessels set a new standard for efficiency, stability, and speed, positioning Strategic Marine as a leader in advanced maritime solutions.

The new personnel transfer vessel, developed in partnership with AIRCAT Vessels and based on the proven AIRCAT 35 Crewliner platform, will be designed to achieve exceptional speeds exceeding 50 knots while ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers during transit. The vessel’s advanced capabilities are tailored to enhance operational efficiency for offshore oil and gas platforms, where quick and reliable crew transfers are critical to efficient operations.

The vessel will feature an advanced lift system that allows the vessel to achieve minimum draft on water, substantially reducing hull resistance whilst travelling at high speeds via her quad waterjet set up.

Additionally, the vessel has an advanced automated system controlling the air cushion that dynamically adjusts to sea conditions, optimising vessel characteristics which is crucial to the safety of personnel transfer operations and enhancing comfort of its passengers.

The high speed of this vessel positions it as a viable high speed personnel transfer solution with its large passenger capacity and increased efficiency and operating cost profile.

“At Strategic Marine, we continuously innovate to stay ahead of the curve, working with industry-leading partners like AIRCAT Vessels to design and deliver cutting-edge solutions,” said Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. “Centus Marine’s selection of this vessel is a testament to their confidence in our ability to meet the stringent demands of the offshore sector.”

Mr. Derick Soo, of Centus Marine, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Strategic Marine and AIRCAT Vessels to bring this next generation vessel to the Malaysian market. It aligns with our focus on increasing efficiency while reducing our environmental footprint. We believe this vessel will play a groundbreaking role in enhancing our operations and sustainability efforts and providing our clients with safe, innovative and cost-effective solutions.”

Mr. Jerome Arnold, CEO of AIRCAT Vessels, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Strategic Marine and Centus Marine on this innovative project. Our cutting-edge technology, combined with Strategic Marine’s shipbuilding expertise, will deliver a high-performance vessel that exceeds industry expectations. We are confident of the vessel’s positive impact on the offshore market.”

Centus Marine is widely regarded for its expertise in maritime operations within the Malaysian market. Their decision to partner with Strategic Marine and AIRCAT Vessels for the next generation of personnel transfer vessels reinforces the importance of sustainable and high-performance solutions in the region’s growing offshore industry.