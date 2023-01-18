Celebrity Cruises Gathers Top Awards in 2022

Celebrity Edge

After a transformative year for the cruise industry, Celebrity Cruises is showing appreciation to the travel agencies and advisors who made it all possible in 2022.

The relaxed luxury cruise brand, today recognized its top-performing North American travel partners for the year based on overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.

The year was marked by several significant milestones for Celebrity Cruises, all well-supported by trade partners – the inaugural year of the highly anticipated Celebrity BeyondSM, the exciting return of the entire Celebrity fleet into service, the unveiling of a new ‘Journey WonderFULL’ brand campaign, and record-breaking sales days this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“The Celebrity brand is living up to its mantra of ‘making a comeback stronger than the setback’ thanks to the never-ending passion and hard work of our amazing travel agency partners and travel advisors,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President, Sales, The Americas, Celebrity Cruises. “Together, we’ve built incredible momentum, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that the new year holds, especially as we prepare to launch yet another stunning resort-at-sea EdgeÒSeries ship, Celebrity AscentSM. On behalf of the Celebrity Cruises team, I extend our heartfelt thanks to our travel advisor community and send best wishes for an amazing year in 2023!”

The 2022 travel partner award winners include:

Chairman’s Award: Cruise Planners

President’s Award: World Travel Holdings

Consortia Partner of the Year: Travel Leaders

Field Sales Account of the Year: Cruises and Tours Unlimited

Strategic Account of the Year: Travel Planners International

Online Partner of the Year: Crown Cruise Vacations

Host Agency Account of the Year: Nexion LLC

Franchise Network Account of the Year: CruiseOne/Dream Vacations

Celebrity Cruises Rising Star of the Year: Harr Travel

Corporate Meetings and Incentives Account of the Year: 3D Cruise Partners

Inside Sales Account of the Year: Scott Grody Travel

Canada Account of the Year: Nexion Canada LLC

Central Region Account of the Year: KHM

Northeast Region Account of the Year: The Cruise Web Inc

Southeast Region Account of the Year: Cruise Planers Julie Irovando & Tawnee Sons

West Region Account of the Year: Direct Travel

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).



