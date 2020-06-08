CDG Coast Dynamics Group Announces Name Change to Allsalt Maritime

By The Maritime Executive 06-08-2020 05:00:46

VICTORIA, BC -- CDG Coast Dynamics Group, Ltd, a global leader in marine shock mitigation, announced today that it is changing its name to Allsalt Maritime Corporation. The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment to shock mitigation technology and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of maritime impact management.



“The new name, Allsalt Maritime, allows us to emphasize our two product lines, Shoxs and Kinetix, and to change the way we deliver intelligent, science-backed solutions for agencies that operate high speed vessels,” said Ray Cao, President and CEO of Allsalt Maritime. “As a company with roots in the marine shock mitigation community, we are committed to building premium-quality vessel seating systems, while also offering shock monitoring systems and personalized guidance so that agencies can measure and optimize their impact mitigation programs to better protect their crews and vessels.”



Allsalt Maritime owns the Shoxs product line of impact mitigation seating, which provides maritime agencies and recreational boaters with highly configurable seating systems that absorb harmful shockand vibration resulting from wave impacts. In 2019, the company introduced Kinetix, a shock monitoring solution that monitors wave impacts and delivers real-time data for maritime agencies to adopt a proactive strategy for maintaining crew safety and vessel health.



“We know that vessel operators want to use modern, proven technology to navigate their impact mitigation programs, and to that end we will continue to provide them with the tools they need to be successful,” says Cao. “We remain committed to our original mission – preventing injury and fatigue to men and women working on the water, and now, as Allsalt Maritime, we have more ways to accomplish this goal.”



The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s products and services through the end of the calendar year 2020.

