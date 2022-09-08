CATERPILLAR to Support 3500E-SERIES Engines with Dual Fuel Methanol

Houston, Texas – Caterpillar Marine is proud to announce that Cat® 3500E-series marine engines?can be modified?to run as dual fuel methanol in the future. This development builds on the previous methanol announcement by Caterpillar earlier this year and will provide a pathway to greenhouse gas (GHG)* reduction for customers across a wide range of applications and vessel types that are powered with select 3500E-Series engines.

“Today’s energy transition represents a significant opportunity to support customers with solutions that advance sustainable operations,” said Brad Johnson, Caterpillar Marine vice president. “For the past decade, Caterpillar has worked with customers to reduce GHG emissions through biodiesels such as FAME and renewable diesels like HVO, and we are taking the next step to continue offering sustainable solutions for further emissions reductions.”

Caterpillar Marine is committed to helping vessel owners reduce GHG in their existing fleets. Upgrade solutions to support fleets operating other 3500 series engines will be available in the future. Caterpillar experts are also working with key customers and the industry to ensure the proper power ratings and applications are covered to meet their expectations.

By providing a range of solutions for alternative fuels and powertrain integration, Caterpillar Marine can offer pathways to support customers’ emissions reduction targets. Caterpillar Marine will share more information as development continues, with the understanding that an expanded methanol portfolio is required for success.

*GHG Protocol (www.ghgprotocol.org) currently does not have an established method to determine lifecycle?CO2 reductions from the use of biogenic fuels.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.