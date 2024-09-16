Caterpillar & Helm CONNECT Optimize Operations with Engine Data Integration

[By: Helm Operations]

Helm Operations and Caterpillar Marine have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance workboat operations by integrating advanced engine data with industry-leading software. Combining the strengths of Helm CONNECT's fleet management software and Caterpillar's engine technology, this collaboration sets a new standard for informed decision-making and operational efficiency in the maritime industry.

Helm Operations, a maritime technology leader for over 25 years, focuses on enhancing safety, optimizing performance, and driving industry change. Caterpillar Marine, a global leader in marine engines and power solutions, provides reliable marine diesel, dual-fuel engines, and generator sets, all supported by a global dealer network.

The new collaboration addresses the maritime industry's increasing demand for accurate and real-time engine data. By integrating Caterpillar's engine data into Helm CONNECT, operators gain access to crucial information such as engine hours and fuel burn data directly within the Helm CONNECT platform. This supports proactive decision-making and empowers operators to make informed choices. It also enhances maintenance schedules, boosts fuel efficiency, and ensures compliance with environmental regulations, empowering operators with comprehensive, data-driven insights.

To start benefiting from this collaboration, vessel operators need a Helm CONNECT subscription, a Cat® Customer Value Agreement (CVA) with a Cat dealer, and assets connected via Cat Product Link.

QUOTE FROM Helm Operations: “This collaboration is a significant advancement for the maritime industry, and we are beyond excited about this new collaboration. Customers benefit from the combined strengths of two industry leaders: Caterpillar’s robust digital marine technology and Helm Operations’ innovative Helm CONNECT software. Together, they set a new benchmark for maritime operations, paving the way for a more efficient and data-driven future.” - Paul Cyr, Manager of Partnerships.

QUOTE FROM Caterpillar: "We are pleased to bring this data integration together and collaborate with Helm to support customers in meeting their business objectives. Caterpillar’s engine data will be seamlessly integrated with Helm CONNECT, meeting customers’ requests for access to engine data,” said Steven Tibbets, Director of Product Support, Caterpillar Marine.