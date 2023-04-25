Carrier Transicold Refrigeration Collaboration with Robots

Robots, people, and smart machines Carrier's Refrigerated Container Systems

Automation and digital transformation to help improve quality, productivity and efficiency

Carrier Transicold’s Global Container Refrigeration factory in Singapore, a key manufacturing site for Carrier’s refrigerated container systems globally, embraces Industry 5.0, which refers to people working alongside robots and smart machines to deliver more customized, sustainable, and resilient operations. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The Carrier Transicold Global Container Refrigeration factory launched a 5-year automation roadmap in 2019 to set the vision for its transformation strategy and to kickstart the technological infrastructure required for automation. In 2021, the factory welcomed its first collaborative robot (cobot). The cobot, which works with employees in small spaces to attach access doors on refrigeration units, frees up workers to focus on other core and higher-value manufacturing operations. In its first year, the cobot completed its programmed task approximately 900,000 times.

“At Carrier Transicold, we drive disruptive innovation to positively impact our customers, our employees and the planet,” said Lee Meng Huat, General Manager, Manufacturing, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “We are focused on refining collaborative interactions between people and machines to meet the growing complexities of manufacturing.”

Key benefits of automation and digital transformation include:

• An incremental 3% of manufacturing standard hours being automated.

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to streamline inventory tracking, reducing human error and increasing operational efficiency.

• Digital Fist-Pass-Yield to streamline tests yield overall factory quality performance, providing real-time feedback for quicker response and better factory quality.

• Expanded production capacity, resulting in 10% greater output.

Cobots have contributed more than 8,000 annualized hours of productivity in the factory. Additional automation or digitalization is in development and scheduled for launch next year.

“Carrier continuously incorporates sustainable practices within our operations, and using cobots is a great example of that,” said Ooi Giap Hwai, Senior Manager, Manufacturing Operations, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “The progress we are making today will improve our operations so we can more efficiently create solutions that matter for people and the planet.”

To learn more about Carrier Transicold’s commitment to sustainable innovation, visit www.Transicold.Carrier.com.





