Carl Baguhn Hamburg, Barranquilla, and Twinco Singapore Launch SCN

Germany, Colombia, and Singapore – (August 29, 2022) – Carl Baguhn Hamburg (CBH), Carl Baguhn Barranquilla (CBB), and Twinco, global leaders in OEM parts sales, marine engine maintenance, and repair services, have launched the Service Company Network (SCN). Specializing in comprehensive maritime and energy engine solutions, SCN is composed of Members and Alliance Partners who work together to form a global network that extends coverage beyond participants’ existing locations. Capitalizing on a high degree of technical expertise and industry experience, SCN provides vessel owners and operators with access to trusted global partners experienced in keeping the world’s engines running.



SCN Members and Alliance Partners operate as separate entities and brands but maintain a collaborative connection ensuring their customers benefit from regional field service, spare part inventory, and engineering capabilities available globally. SCN is comprised of Members, CBH, CBB, and Twinco, the core network participants, who set the standards used to engage Alliance Partners. The Alliance Partners are business entities chosen for their high service standards who enter into cooperation agreements designed to enhance the customer experience with broader access to reliable solutions from highly trained engineers.

“We are excited to present SCN at the SMM 2022. Global customers require competent global partners working in agile networks”, said Thomas F.H. Becker, CEO of SCN Group of Companies, “This is what we do, and we are happy to announce that we have signed an Alliance Partner Cooperation Agreement with MSHS.”

Alliance Partners benefit from SCN’s world-class members who are trusted leaders in their respective markets and are recognized for their customer service and technical expertise. Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS) has entered into an Alliance Partner agreement expanding SCN coverage over four continents. MSHS, a leading provider of engine maintenance, overhaul, and repair services with the largest spare parts inventory in the Americas, maintains the same customer focus and commitment to making it easier for their clients to do business as SCN members.

“Like many other services and solution partners, MSHS’ clients are not restricted to US waters but travel globally on a regular basis”, said David A. Santamaria, CEO of MSHS, “Our client’s vessels operate around the world, and they require a trusted partner to keep their businesses moving forward. As an SCN Alliance Partner, MSHS can reliably protect our client’s businesses confident they will get the same service and support in Singapore as they would get at MSHS’ Fort Lauderdale facility.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.