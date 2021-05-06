CargoGulf Launches New North Asia Gulf Express Service

Image courtesy of CargoGulf By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2021 08:24:39

Global NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) CargoGulf is launching a new container liner service between North Asia and the Arabian Gulf. This new North Asia Gulf Express (NAGE) service complements its Arabian Gulf to Asia (AGA) service serving trade to/from Southeast Asia introduced last year.



Starting from 16 May 2021, the service will offer fixed weekly sailings between North Asia and the Arabian Gulf, linking the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen and Da Chan Bay (River Pearl Delta) directly with markets in the Arabian Gulf. China import bookings will be accepted from all Arabian Gulf ports, Colombo, Port Klang and Singapore.



Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Development Director, is optimistic about the demand for the new NAGE service: “Continuing trade growth between the two regions fueled by Asia’s huge and increasing energy demands and the Middle East’s rising demand for consumer goods, presents opportunities for freight services.



“The NAGE service will provide added value to our customers and allow us to manage our container equipment better. In today’s hectic liner world where equipment is king, we are going all out to serve the needs of our customers with the convenience of a one-stop-shop service.”



The dedicated NAGE service linking North Asia, the Arabian Gulf and Southeast Asia is the latest addition to CargoGulf’s growing portfolio, which also includes: AGA – Southeast Asia / Arabian Gulf; AGISC – Arabian Gulf / Indian Subcontinent; IAG – Inter-Arabian Gulf; Nil Manel Express - Arabian Gulf / Sri Lanka, Bengal and Maldives; and EUR – Europe-UK / Arabian Gulf.



Since its establishment in 1985, CargoGulf has grown from strength to strength, earning a strong reputation for excellence in the Middle East and India. By integrating its services with the GAC Group’s shipping capabilities, it offers customers the efficiency of a one-stop-shop to provide time and cost efficiencies for customers across diverse sectors.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.