Capt. Phillips Trust Announces Fall Gala Dinner

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-17 21:04:09

The Captain Richard Phillips Lane Kirkland Maritime Trust has opened registration for its 2019 Washington, D.C. Fall Gala and Scholarship Fundraising Event, which will be held on November 4 and the Westin Washington National Harbor. Funds contributed to the Trust directly support a maritime scholarship program that supports students of all ages and backgrounds pursuing a maritime career.

This year, the Trust will honor two individuals for their lifetime contributions to the U.S. maritime industry in the areas of education or community service:

Captain Steve Werse (SUMC)

1st Engineer Jay Corcoran (MASS)

U.S. Maritime Administrator Rear Adm. Mark H. Buzby (USN, ret'd) will be the event's special guest speaker.

The Captain Richard Phillips and Lane Kirkland Maritime Trust welcomes you to this fun evening with overwhelming appreciation for your financial generosity and time. Help us recognize the best of what was, what is, and what might be, across the waterfront and aboard all types of vessels.

Sponsorship opportunity levels include:

$10000 - PREMIER 10 tickets and a full page program ad + 6 tickets for the Captain Phillips Trust National Maritime Day Dinner Event, May 21, 2020

$4000 GOLD 10 tickets + a full page program ad

$2450 SILVER 6 tickets + 1/2 page program ad

$1275 BRONZE 3 tickets + 1/3 program ad

BAR SPONSOR: $5000 with 2 dinner tickets + full page program ad

DINNER WINE SPONSOR: $3000 with 2 dinner tickets + full page program ad

PROGRAM SPONSOR: $2000 with 1 dinner ticket + a full page program ad

INDIVIDUAL or COMPANY AD: $525, in honor or memory of someone, 1/3 program page ad in program (no sponsorship or dinner tickets)

FRIEND OF THE TRUST APPETIZER SPONSOR: $1800, 1 dinner ticket + 1/2 page program ad

SCHOLARSHIP SPONSOR: $1000, with 1 dinner ticket + program recognition

Registration for the gala is available online at https://captainphillipstrust.org/2019/10/2019-washington-dc-fall-trust-gala/.

