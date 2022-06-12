Capital to Drive Fleet Decarbonization with ABS My Digital Fleet

Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman of Capital Maritime and Trading Corp and Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO

[By: ABS]

ABS and Capital Ship Management (Capital) have signed a landmark agreement to deploy ABS’ industry-leading digitalization and decarbonization platform in support of Capital’s sustainability strategy.

ABS My Digital Fleet is the only configurable risk management platform that seamlessly integrates data to provide AI-driven insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. Environmental insights provide visibility into the impact of daily decisions on the vessel’s carbon footprint and allow for identification of improvement options for maintaining a sustainable fleet. Operational insights provide actionable intelligence to improve fuel efficiency, reduce carbon intensity and optimize vessel performance.

“We are proud to be able to support Capital on its sustainability journey. My Digital Fleet is designed to support forward thinking shipowners and operators, such as Capital, towards meeting their decarbonization, digitalization and wider sustainability ambitions. Through advanced analytics, the platform provides unprecedented levels of insight into an individual vessel or fleet’s environmental and operational performance enabling proactive decarbonization decisions to be made every day,” said Paul Sells, CEO and President, ABS Digital Solutions LLC.

“At Capital, we strive for digital technologies to be used in every part of operations aiming to increase competitiveness, enhance operational efficiency as well as meet decarbonization targets. We are very excited to implement ABS My Digital Fleet digitalization and decarbonization platform,” said Nikolaos Vaporis, Chief Technical Officer, Capital.

The agreement is the latest investment by Capital towards decarbonizing its operations, following the recent announcement securing ABS notations and recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium range tankers.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.