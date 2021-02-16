Canadian SAR Vessels Rely on Webasto Comfort

By The Maritime Executive 02-16-2021 10:53:53

Search and rescue (SAR) operations can take a toll on crew, especially when missions turn into long hours in extreme climates. That's why Chantier Naval Forillon builds every Canadian Coast Guard SAR cutter with a suite of Webasto temperature control products. The Gaspé, Québec, Canada-based shipbuilder has launched four such vessels with six more scheduled.

Depending on where the SAR vessel is stationed, weather can be extreme—hot, cold or both. The 57' cutters have Webasto's innovative BlueCool C-Series Chillers installed. The cornerstone of each boat's HVAC system, this two-stage air conditioning unit has a continuous cooling capacity of 40,000 BTU/h. As a standard function, its operation can be reversed to deliver heat. The high-performance unit is 15% more efficient than previous generations and up to 25% quieter.

Each chiller is paired with four BlueCool A-Series Marine Air Handlers. Compact and virtually silent, they include Webasto's innovative Instant Drain Condensate Management System. In-line electrical heat modules create a dual system, where one vessel compartment can be heated while the other independently cooled.

Vessels are additionally equipped with a Webasto Marine Coolant Heater. The 23kW unit delivers on-demand hot water, an invaluable lifesaving component for hypothermia victims and a welcome convenience for the four-man crew.

The SAR vessels are the first time the shipbuilder has worked with Webasto. "From the engineering to the commissioning, I appreciate Webasto's approach to the project," said Chantier Naval Forillon engineering director Jean-Daniel Minville.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.