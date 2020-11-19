Callan Marine Names Matt Stika New Chief Financial Officer

By The Maritime Executive 11-19-2020 10:25:30

Callan Marine announced the hiring of Matt Sitka, CPA, MBA as the new company Chief Financial Officer.

A 15-year veteran of the industrial services, dredging, and marine construction industry, Sitka brings experience in the petrochemical, refining, power generation, marine, public, and government industries, in addition to four years in public accounting.

“We are thrilled to have Matt on our team,” stated Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “He excels at communicating and establishing positive relationships between all sectors of the company, from the board of directors, management, and operations team. He is a great asset to our group of professionals at Callan.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.