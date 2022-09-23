Cal Maritime Hosts Symposium on Sealift & Seapower
Who: Educators, Maritime and Military Professionals, Cadets, Midshipman, and Students
What: Conference on Sealift and Seapower
When: October 5-6
Cost: $295.00 (50% discount for Active Duty)
Where: California State University Maritime Academy
For more information and to register, click here.
Program:
5 October 2022
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Scene Setter: “Sealift – Key National and Global Challenges”
Speaker: RADM Michael Wettlaufer, USN, Commanding Officer, Military Sealift Command
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: U. S. Maritime Infrastructure--Shipyard & Repair Capacity
Speaker: RADM Ann C. Phillips, Administrator, MARAD
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch
1:30 PM – 3:00PM: Campus Tour
3:30 PM – 4:00 PM: MSSI Ribbon Cutting
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Reception
6 October 2022
9:30 AM – 10:00 AM: Welcome Remarks
Speaker: RADM Thomas Cropper, President, California State University Maritime Academy
Speaker: Rev. Gerald Caprio, Council President, Marin County Council Navy League
10:00 AM – 10:50 AM: Legislative Path to a New Maritime Transportation Strategy
Speaker: Merylin Wong, Region Vice President, Legislative Affairs, Navy League of the United States
11:00 AM – 11:50 AM: US Sealift: The Relevance of the Jones Act
Speaker: Charles L. Coleman III, former Partner, Holland & Knight LLP
12:00 PM – 1:50 PM: LUNCH
1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: The State of US Naval Readiness
Speakers:
·RADM Sinclair Harris, USN (Ret.), former Vice Director for Operations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
·RADM Michael Wettlaufer, USN, Commanding Officer, Military Sealift Command
2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: U.S. Coast Guard – The Statutory Mission of Defense Readiness
Speaker: RADM (select) CAPT Michael Campbell, Chief of Staff, USCG District Eleven
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM:
National Maritime Cybersecurity Plan—Integrating Maritime Cybersecurity Resources
Speaker: CAPT John Henry, Coast Guard Cyber Command Operations Department Head
Future of Technology and Innovation in the Maritime Domain
Speaker: CAPT Randy Cruz, USN. Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Research
Technology in the Maritime Domain
Speaker: Mr. Harrison Schramm, Department of Defense Management, Naval Postgraduate School
4:00 PM: Closing Remarks: TBD
