Cal Maritime Hosts Symposium on Sealift & Seapower

Who: Educators, Maritime and Military Professionals, Cadets, Midshipman, and Students

What: Conference on Sealift and Seapower

When: October 5-6

Cost: $295.00 (50% discount for Active Duty)

Where: California State University Maritime Academy

Program:

5 October 2022

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Scene Setter: “Sealift – Key National and Global Challenges”

Speaker : RADM Michael Wettlaufer, USN, Commanding Officer, Military Sealift Command

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: U. S. Maritime Infrastructure--Shipyard & Repair Capacity

Speaker : RADM Ann C. Phillips, Administrator, MARAD

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Lunch

1:30 PM – 3:00PM: Campus Tour

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM: MSSI Ribbon Cutting

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Reception

6 October 2022

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM: Welcome Remarks

Speaker : RADM Thomas Cropper, President, California State University Maritime Academy

Speaker: Rev. Gerald Caprio, Council President, Marin County Council Navy League

10:00 AM – 10:50 AM: Legislative Path to a New Maritime Transportation Strategy

Speaker : Merylin Wong, Region Vice President, Legislative Affairs, Navy League of the United States

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM: US Sealift: The Relevance of the Jones Act

Speaker : Charles L. Coleman III, former Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

12:00 PM – 1:50 PM: LUNCH

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM: The State of US Naval Readiness

Speakers:

·RADM Sinclair Harris, USN (Ret.), former Vice Director for Operations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

·RADM Michael Wettlaufer, USN, Commanding Officer, Military Sealift Command

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM: U.S. Coast Guard – The Statutory Mission of Defense Readiness

Speaker : RADM (select) CAPT Michael Campbell, Chief of Staff, USCG District Eleven

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM:

National Maritime Cybersecurity Plan—Integrating Maritime Cybersecurity Resources

Speaker : CAPT John Henry, Coast Guard Cyber Command Operations Department Head

Future of Technology and Innovation in the Maritime Domain

Speaker : CAPT Randy Cruz, USN. Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Research

Technology in the Maritime Domain

Speaker : Mr. Harrison Schramm, Department of Defense Management, Naval Postgraduate School

4:00 PM: Closing Remarks: TBD

