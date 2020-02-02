Cádiz-Port is Committed to Making the Bay of Cadiz a Logistics Hub

By The Maritime Executive 02-02-2020 03:27:17

The Association, founded in 1997 to promote the Port of Cadiz, faces new challenges with growing business niches.

The president of Cádiz-Port, Rafael Fernández, presented the new business project, NEO CADIZ BAY during the associations general meeting last week. The project aims to increase business opportunities, create a logistics park in Cadiz and increase the competitive capacity of the maritime sector.

The plan is based on three segments: maritime, renewable energies (blue economy) and the offshore industry, although, as the president indicated during the presentation, “we are open to all requirements and suggestions”.

On this basis, Cádiz-Port will focus its marketing activity over the next few months on three actions: the development of professional events and seminars; the celebration of debates and analysis (Let’s talk Cádiz) and, finally, the NEO CADIZ BAY Summit.

According to Rafael Fernández, the main aim of the project is to create a proactive debate between companies, authorities and experts to evaluate the real possibilities of establishing the Bay of Cadiz as an operational logistics center for the maintenance and repair of vessels and other maritime structures, thus enhancing the maritime segment in the region.

On the other hand, NEO CADIZ BAY is conceived as a way of promoting discussions and events with expert guests who can contribute ideas, strategies and opportunities, generating a positive debate and solutions applicable to local problems.

Finally, NEO CADIZ BAY Summit presents an opportunity to introduce the Bay of Cadiz as an important logistics center, offering the advantages of an industrial and logistics park in a strategic location between Europe and the African continent, highlighting also the work already done by local companies.

In order to support this new era initiated by Cadiz-Port, The Port Authority of the Bay of Cadiz will provide logistical and economic support.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.