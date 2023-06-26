BV Solutions M&O Opens in South Korea to Support Asian Market Demand

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BV Solutions M&O), the marine and offshore technical advisory component of Bureau Veritas Group, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has established a location in South Korea to support increasing demand for its services.

The new offices will expand the development of the company’s marine and offshore advisory and consultancy services and provide a local presence close to BV Solutions M&O’s growing customer base in the region, which is forecast to grow approximately 20% for 2024.

The expansion means that highly skilled engineers will deliver services to customers on the ground. Specialist structural analysts will provide a wide range of services including finite element analysis, structural and fatigue analysis, and noise and vibration assessments. Reporting and analysis for elastic shaft alignment will also be available. Additional specialists in risk assessments and safe studies for Korea’s major shipyards, and in support of domestic wind power projects, will further enhance BV Solutions M&O’s local market offering.

Paul Shrieve, President, BV Solutions M&O, said: “The Increasing customer demand for on-the-ground support services, the opportunities to boost our current market segments and the potential to develop new ventures make South Korea a strategically sound option for our continued growth.

"We are excited and eager to support Korean shipyards, local equipment suppliers and shipping companies as their technical advisory, asset management and assurance solutions partner.”

