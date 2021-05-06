BV Assigns Full Suite of Smart Ship Notations to Furetank's FURE VINGA

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has, for the first time, assigned the complete suite of smart ship class notations to a 17,997 dwt chemical tanker, Furetank’s FURE VINGA. Designed by the Swedish engineering company FKAB and built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng, the vessel is operating in the Swedish Gothia Tanker Alliance fleet.

FURE VINGA has been equipped with smart systems for monitoring the ship’s hull condition (H), as well as integrated machinery (M) and navigation (N) systems. Therefore, the vessel is in compliance with all tier 1 requirements included in the Rule Note Additional Service Feature SMART (NR675) issued in January 2021, and is granted SMART (H1, M1, N1). The associated requirements have been specifically developed to set a benchmark for the safe and reliable design and operation of smart systems on board ships, covering both hardware and software, and includes extensive on-board system and integration testing.

The vessel is already state-of-the-art from an environmental and energy efficiency perspective – the ship has optimized hull lines and is fitted with a ducted propeller as well as being equipped with a dual fuel engine capable of burning both liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid bio-gas (LBG). A UPS battery pack for hybrid operation lowers fuel consumption and prevents black outs. The high level of digitalization and integration of on-board systems and equipment adds to its innovative character. Computer based systems incorporating smart functions for the collection, transmission, analysis and visualisation supports the crew with informed decision-making to enhance safety and optimize operations and maintenance.

Gijsbert de Jong, Marine Chief Executive for Bureau Veritas’ Nordic region, explained: “As the maritime industry continues its digital transformation journey, improving safety and minimizing operational risk using smart technology for monitoring and decision support makes a lot of sense. Furetank have achieved this across the key systems of FURE VINGA and therefore the ship has become the first BV classed ship to be assigned the full suite of smart notations. This, in turn, provides the ship owner with an additional – digital – differentiator in the charter market.”

Lars Höglund, Managing Director for Furetank, said: “We always have safety, quality and environmental care as our main priorities. This is why we equip our new vessels with the latest technology in order to be able to deliver the best possible performance to our clients. Our new generation of intermediate sized oil and chemical tankers get us to the next level in terms of on-board system integration. We are happy to work with Bureau Veritas as they support innovative solutions with relevant classification notations and technical requirements, which set new standards in our industry.”

