Burger Boat Mourns the Passing of Longtime Naval Architect Don O'Keeffe

[By Burger Boat]

Burger Boat Company today announced with deep sadness the passing of longtime Burger Naval Architect Don O’Keeffe, whose influence on the company’s engineering excellence and yacht design legacy spanned decades. O’Keeffe passed away at his home in Manitowoc, Wisconsin this week at the age of 90.

Don O’Keeffe was widely respected for his exceptional technical expertise, quiet leadership, and unwavering commitment to sound naval architecture. His work helped shape many of Burger’s most enduring and admired yachts, and his influence will continue to be felt across the fleet for generations to come.

“Don was one of our first employees when we were reviving the business back in the early 1990’s”, said Jim Ruffolo, Chairman of Burger Boat Company. “He brought integrity, discipline, and deep knowledge to everything he touched. He was a true advisor, a trusted source, and above all, a real friend. When he said something, you could always rely on it and take it to the bank. Don was a unique talent that had salt water in his veins, an artists’ touch in his hands, and the heart of a traditional sailor.”

Ron Cleveringa, Senior Vice President of Product Portfolio Management, reflected on Don’s long-standing contributions to Burger and the people around him. “Don set the standard for what it meant to design responsibly and thoughtfully,” Cleveringa said. “He cared deeply about the craft, about the boats, and about the people building them. I learned a great deal from Don over the years, and Burger is unquestionably better because of his work and his example.”

Current President and CEO Nick Siler emphasized the lasting legacy Don leaves behind. “While I may not have worked directly with Don, it’s impossible to walk through our history without seeing his fingerprints everywhere,” Siler said. “His professionalism, humility, and dedication are among the golden threads woven through our company’s past, and they continue to shape our future at Burger. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Beyond his technical achievements, Don O’Keeffe was known for his generosity in sharing knowledge, mentoring younger engineers, and approaching every challenge with calm confidence and respect. He earned the admiration of colleagues, craftsmen, and owners alike.

Burger Boat Company extends its deepest sympathies to Don’s family, friends, and all who had the honor of working alongside him. His legacy will remain an integral part of Burger’s heritage and future, in the vessels he penned, and on the waters that he loved so much.

