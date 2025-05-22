Bureau Veritas Validates the Methodology Used By the Blue Visby Solution

[By: Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has confirmed the validity of the emissions reduction methodology of the Blue Visby Solution, a multilateral platform developed by the Blue Visby Consortium, which aims to cut emissions from shipping by around 15% through coordinated, sector-wide behavioral change.

The Blue Visby Solution tackles one of the industry’s most persistent carbon inefficiencies – the practice of “sail fast then wait,” – where ships rush to port only to spend hours or days idling at anchorage. Instead, participating vessels receive optimized arrival times calculated by the Blue Visby Solution algorithm, enabling them to slow steam, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize congestion. This approach does not rely on new fuels or hardware, but rather on a systemic optimization of the ocean passage, contractual refinements and a methodology for sharing the financial consequences, making it an actionable decarbonization strategy that is available today.

In support of the development of the Blue Visby Solution, BV has conducted an independent technical review of the Blue Visby methodology used to estimate its effect on fuel and emissions. This involved assessing the robustness of the approach used to quantify savings by comparing actual voyage data – including AIS-derived routes and speed profiles – with optimized scenarios generated by the Blue Visby Solution algorithm.

In addition, BV assessed the practicability of the methodology in relation to data acquisition and reliability, the completeness of the methodology by reference to all significant factors and also the neutrality of outcome, by reference to the financial interests of the parties concerned.

BV also evaluated the reliability of the digital twin simulations underpinning Blue Visby’s modelling framework. The assessment confirmed that the simulations accurately reflect real-world voyage behaviors and optimization effects, supporting the credibility of projected emission avoidance. Through this work, BV is helping ensure the solution is technically sound and verifiable for regulators, shipowners, charterers, and other industry stakeholders.

As part of the ongoing work, the Blue Visby Solution team and BV will continue to analyze simulation results, validate assumptions, and jointly consolidate findings based on a representative sample of anonymized voyages, employing arrival time optimization as a practical and impactful decarbonization strategy. This process aims to provide the industry with transparent, verifiable data supporting the system’s impact.

By validating the methodology and confirming the robustness of the simulations, BV is helping pave the way for innovative digital practices to be integrated into mainstream compliance and emissions reporting.

As the shipping industry enters a new regulatory era – with the EU ETS expanding and IMO regulations tightening – the Blue Visby Solution represents a pragmatic and forward-looking tool. By reducing fuel use and emissions through better timing, the platform helps shipowners and charterers align commercial performance with environmental responsibility.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “The Blue Visby Solution combines technology with long-established maritime traditions of cost-sharing, collaboration and mutuality. The collaboration illustrates how industry-wide coordination can unlock efficiencies that benefit all stakeholders. We are proud to contribute our expertise to initiatives that make the decarbonization of shipping both credible and achievable.”

Haris Zografakis, Blue Visby Consortium co-ordinator, said: "Key to the Blue Visby Solution is its neutrality and the integrity in estimating avoided emissions. The technical evaluation and validation from Bureau Veritas is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at Bureau Veritas and Blue Visby and the support of the Blue Visby Consortium.”