Bureau Veritas Grants AiP to Greenroom Robotics' Maritime Autonomy Software

[By: Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Greenroom Robotics for its maritime autonomy software, GAMA. This is the first time a maritime autonomy software enabling self-navigation has been granted AiP by Bureau Veritas, marking a key advancement for maritime robotics and autonomous operations.

Greenroom’s GAMA software employs AI to create a fully autonomous navigation system. By doing so, it integrates data from multiple onboard sensors to support situational awareness, monitoring of vessels, decision-making, and vessel control, and can be operated either onboard or from a remote-control center. Its modular and scalable architecture is designed to support flexible integration, enabling any vessel to be converted into a fully-autonomous craft.

The AiP confirms that, based on a design-level assessment and within the defined scope, GAMA’s overall design principles are aligned with the applicable Bureau Veritas rules for autonomous and remotely operated vessels. This enables faster integration of autonomy into new builds and existing vessels, streamlines flag-state approval, reduces risk for Defense and commercial operators, and provides a clear pathway to full certification.

The assessment was conducted in accordance with BV NI641 “Guidelines for Autonomous Shipping”, providing an independent, early-stage appraisal of the system’s technical approach.

Through this collaboration, BV contributes its expertise in global maritime regulations, classification, and best practices for autonomous and remotely operated systems, supporting the alignment of innovative technologies with internationally recognized safety and performance objectives.

Harry Hubbert, Chief Operating Officer, Greenroom Robotics, said: “For shipbuilders and operators, this AiP accelerates the path to autonomy by validating GAMA’s design intent against class expectations. As one of the first maritime autonomy software to be granted AiP by Bureau Veritas, we’re proud to be leading the adoption of autonomy through proven and validated solutions. We look forward to continued collaboration with Bureau Veritas to transform maritime robotics, autonomous navigation, situational awareness, and advanced operations management across the global maritime industry.”

Alex Gregg-Smith, President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, said: “Maritime autonomy represents a significant development for the industry, requiring both innovation and strong confidence in safety and governance. This Approval in Principle reflects Bureau Veritas’ role in supporting the structured development of autonomous technologies while helping industry stakeholders navigate emerging regulatory and technical expectations.”

The AiP follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by BV and Greenroom Robotics in 2024, which established a collaborative framework to advance maritime robotics, autonomous navigation, situational awareness, and operations management. BV and Greenroom Robotics will continue their cooperation under the MoU framework, supporting further development and engagement as maritime autonomy progresses toward broader operational adoption.