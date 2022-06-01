Bureau Veritas Certifies METIS IoT SYSTEM

Image courtesy of METIS

[By: METIS]

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has awarded type approval certification (TAC) to an IoT solution offered by METIS Cyberspace Technology SA: ‘METIS IoT SYSTEM’. This solution is a combination of two services, ‘METIS SHIP CONNECT’ & ‘METIS SPACE’. It offers data acquisition and analysis through a highly sophisticated AI-based system.



METIS Cyberspace Technology SA specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its secure digital tools help shipping companies to enhance vessel performance and quantify gains in areas as diverse as route cost optimisation, energy efficiency, fuel efficiency, total emissions management and fulfilment of charter party agreements.



To obtain the type approval certification, METIS has demonstrated to BV cyber security experts that its system ensures the integrity, confidentiality and availability of data collected within a fully secure architecture. The approval follows a series of meetings between METIS and BV experts to verify compliance with all requirements set out in BV Rule Note NR 659. It is based on a review of the METIS system schematics, detailed documentation, security functions and services. BV experts also acknowledged the high level of cyber security practices implemented in the solution examined.



Paillette Palaiologou, Vice President for Southeast Europe, Black Sea & Adriatic Zone at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “It is always a great pleasure when BV cyber security experts can collaborate effectively with their counterparts at equipment suppliers. The high level of technical expertise that METIS teams have been able to demonstrate shows that some equipment suppliers in the maritime industry have already understood and are even anticipating the formidable challenges brought about by the new IACS URE27 that will come into force on January 1, 2024. We can only be satisfied and proud of that.”



Serafeim Katsikas, CTO, METIS, said: “Today, data itself is a resource but its value depends on the techniques used for acquisition, monitoring and analytics to ensure its cleanliness, security and relevance. Securing BV Type Approval Certification for cyber resilience is a significant milestone for METIS and a key vindication of our approach, expertise and technological competence.”



Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a trusted partner to build and achieve compliance with cyber security best practices for all key stakeholders of the maritime ecosystem, including shipowners, shipyards, equipment integrators and manufacturers, as well as third-party service providers. BV has developed a comprehensive framework based on its NR659 Rules on cyber security for the classification of marine units. This framework outlines comprehensive organizational and technical measures, enabling shipowners to protect their assets, and defining expectations for crews, shipyards and manufacturers.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.