BRS Release Annual Review of Shipping and Shipbuilding Markets

‘If shipping went through many revolutions from construction materials, type of propulsion and fuels, ship size and specialisation, navigation and communication equipment, the past year saw attention increasingly turning towards decarbonizing the industry and towards digital data’ says BRS in their Annual Review of Shipping and Shipbuilding Markets released today.

The review discusses how some shipping segments outperformed others and provides a comprehensive update on how the shipping industry is preparing ahead of stricter environmental regulation.

The BRS review provides analysis of all the activities and trends of the 2020 shipping markets, in what has been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for many players. As usual, the review provides specific analysis of all the major sectors: Shipbuilding, Dry Bulk, Tanker, Chemical, LNG, LPG, Offshore, Ship finance, Cruise, Containership, Car Carrier and Ro-Ro. This year, the review is the most comprehensive ever with two new chapters discussing trends in the MPP sector and Ship Recycling. It also includes a special article discussing the use of data in the shipping industry.

