Broward Approves Disney Terminal Design Contract at Port Everglades

Image courtesy of Port Everglades

[By: Port Everglades]

Transforming Port Everglades' Cruise Terminal 4 into a second home for Disney Cruise Line received the green light today as the Broward County Commission approved Bermello, Ajamil & Partners, Inc. for design and consulting services.

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I'm sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades," said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Improvements to Cruise Terminal 4 and the adjacent berth will begin once the interior and exterior designs are complete. The entire project must be completed by Fall of 2023 when Disney Cruise Line sails for the first time from Port Everglades.

"Our Seaport Construction staff has been working closely with teams of Imagineers and other creative groups to brainstorm designs and ideas to maximize guest flow and efficiency. I am excited to see the final product," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

Adding Port Everglades as a second homeport gives Disney a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access and one of the nation's fastest growing airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Disney's original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.

"We continue to make progress on our specially-designed Disney Cruise Line terminal, which will allow us to provide the outstanding experience our guests have come to expect from us, along with that special touch of Disney magic," said Disney Cruise Line SVP and General Manager Sharon Siskie.

The family-favorite cruise line is bringing its magic to Broward County's cruise port under a 15-year partnership that includes one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning Fall 2023, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025. The agreement supports an estimated 1,111 direct local jobs generating $31.6 million in wages and $12.3 million in state and local taxes, according to a study by nationally recognized maritime research company Martin Associates.

Port Everglades offers "everything under the sun" from Caribbean cruises to world voyages to fast ferry getaways ? all from the vacation paradise of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Port Everglades' enviable location in the heart of South Florida and the neighboring Caribbean, makes it one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world, typically hosting nearly 4 million passengers annually.

