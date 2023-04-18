BRO-9 Unseenlabs Ninth Satellite Launched into Orbit

Unseenlabs, Maritime Domain Awareness Provider, Launches BRO-9

Unseenlabs, the world’s first radio frequency data and solutions provider for Maritime Domain Awareness, is announcing the successful launch of BRO-9, its ninth satellite. It blasted into space as part of the SpaceX’s Transporter-7 Mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. We successfully made contact with BRO-9 a few hours after the launch.

Since 2019, Unseenlabs has launched in orbit nine satellites to provide radio frequency (RF) data and solutions to its customers for the geolocation and characterization of ships at sea. By extending its satellite constellation, Unseenlabs will be able to increase its RF data collection capabilities and to continue improving its solutions.

“We were pleased to successfully partner with Exolaunch and SpaceX for this launch”, Jonathan Galic, CTO & co-founder of Unseenlabs, stated. “BRO-9 is operational, and we are looking forward to use its capabilities to continue upgrading our solutions for our customers.”

“We are thrilled that the launch was a success. It is another step forward in the development of our constellation, and more broadly of Unseenlabs. It will allow us to meet the growing demand for RF data and solutions”, Clément Galic, CEO & co-founder, said.

About Unseenlabs

Unseenlabs is the world’s first radio frequency (RF) data and solutions provider for Maritime Domain Awareness. Its unique proprietary technology allows the geolocation and characterization of any vessel at sea, at any time of the day or night, anywhere on the globe, and in any weather conditions. Unseenlabs provides its customers with high added value data and solutions to fight against illegal activities at sea. Unseenlabs’ solutions represent a world benchmark in both space and maritime sectors.



https://unseenlabs.space/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.