BRIX Marine Launches the 5217-CTC "Quinn Starr"

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine is excited to announce the launch of their latest vessel, the 5217-CTC, named "Quinn Starr." This new addition to the PaxCat portfolio is designed to enhance whale watching tours operating out of Auke Bay, AK.

“Quinn Starr is a vessel designed for passengers to love” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “The main cabin has comfortable seats with great visibility, and with three different exterior decks to choose from, the wildlife viewing is the priority. The 5217-CTC PaxCat is the premier option for 49 passenger vessels.”

The 5217-CTC “Quinn Starr” boasts impressive specifications, including a hull length of 52 feet, a beam of 17 feet 6 inches, and twin 800HP Scania DI16 Marine Diesels. The vessel can accommodate 49 passengers and 3 crew members, meeting USCG Sub T class requirements.

Constructed with 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins and 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames, "Quinn Starr" ensures durability and performance. It includes advanced navigation systems, multiple access hatches, and a full-width swim grid with a jet guard.

BRIX Marine is a leading marine boat manufacturer known for creating innovative, purpose-built vessels that redefine maritime experiences. With a commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and design, BRIX Marine continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in marine tourism and exploration.