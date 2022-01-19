Brix Marine Delivers New Water Taxi

[By: Brix Marine]

In September 2021, Brix Marine delivered the newest installment of its PAXCAT portfolio, a 32’ x 12’ catamaran GOAT 1 to the Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC). QXMC is the business arm of the Klahoose First Nation, located on Cortes Island, B.C., Canada. The corporation, whose activities include forestry, aquaculture, tourism, and retail, operates the twelve-passenger vessel as a water taxi.

A traditional cedar brushing ceremony marked the vessel’s arrival at Klahoose Wilderness Resort. QXMC General Manager Bruno Pereira commented, “This process took more than a year going from design to delivery, but we couldn’t be happier. We were looking for a quality, custom build and working with Charlie Crane and the Brix team allowed us to make our vision happen. Our new water-taxi business could not start on a better foot.” Chief Kevin Peacey added, “I couldn’t be prouder to own this new vessel and operate this new business. It’s exciting to see our team establishing strategic foundations for future generations of the Klahoose Nation.”

Powered by twin Volvo Penta D4 270hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives, GOAT 1 will provide quick and efficient transport throughout Desolation Sound. The 3212-CTC model’s full walk around configuration, combined with 2 side boarding doors port and starboard, allows for safe passenger access from stem to stern. Heated cabin, exterior-accessed head, and 12 individual passenger seats ensure comfort.

Brix Marine’s PAXCAT portfolio is a line of aluminum catamarans up to 52’ in length ready to be custom designed to each owner’s requirements.



