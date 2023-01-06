Britannia P&I Launches TR(B) Americas

From left: Mike Unger, John Meyers, Marcela Pizzaro, Bryant Yap, Charles Johnson

Tindall Riley & Co Ltd./ the Managers of Britannia P&I announce that on 5 January 2023 it acquired its former exclusive correspondent, B Americas P&I LLC, and has renamed it TR(B) Americas Inc. Going forward TR(B) Americas, which is based at 1 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, will operate as a full regional hub of the Managers. B Americas was opened on 30 March 2020 under the leadership of Mike Unger, who continues to head up the newly formed TR(B) Americas.



TR(B) Americas will continue to provide support to all Britannia Members requiring assistance with claims and other matters in the Americas. TR(B) Americas has recently expanded and is now a five-strong team dedicated to providing exceptional service to Britannia P&I’s Members in the region and with the aim of facilitating the growth of the Club’s membership base in the Americas.



The Americas are an increasingly important market for Britannia P&I and account for approximately 5% of its entered owned tonnage. The launch of TR(B) Americas reinforces Britannia P&I’s commitment to the local market and its aim of continuing to strengthen the service provided to its Members.



TR(B) Americas joins Britannia P&I’s and its Managers’ global footprint, with regional hubs also in Denmark, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore as well as Exclusive Correspondents in Korea, Spain and Taiwan. Those hubs reflect the Club’s strategy of providing its Members with a local personalised service backed by a global presence in the market.



“We are delighted that TR(B) Americas has now joined the Britannia P&I network of regional hubs and we are confident it will continue, under Mike Unger’s guidance, to enhance the service provided to our Members across the region, as well as serve as a platform for future business opportunities”, says Mike Hall, Deputy CEO of Tindall Riley (Britannia) Ltd.



“I am very pleased that the B Americas office is now a regional hub and, along with the rest of the team consisting of Charles Johnson, Marcela Pizarro, Bryant Yap and John Meyers, we look forward to assisting Members based in the Americas and the worldwide membership who require support with issues here,” says Mike Unger, Director, TR(B) Americas.

