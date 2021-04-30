Britannia P&I Appoints General Manager for B Korea

New B Korea General Manager Kate Kim By The Maritime Executive 04-30-2021 03:17:05

Britannia P&I has appointed Kate Kim as B Korea’s General Manager. She will take up her position on 1 May 2021 where her key focus will be to build and further strengthen relationships with Members and provide them with tailored, high quality services.

Kate’s previous experience includes 16 years working with a leading insurance broker, where she dealt with a wide variety of marine insurance. She has extensive knowledge of P&I claims and will use this expertise at B Korea to further enhance the service provided to Britannia P&I’s Members.



“I am delighted to be welcoming Kate to the team and am confident that she will be a great asset to B Korea. Her claims and customer service experience will enhance the service levels provided to Members in Korea as well as help grow Britannia P&I’s business in the region,” says Andrew Cutler, CEO of Tindall Riley (Britannia) Ltd.

The new appointment reflects the importance of the Korean market to Britannia P&I where it accounts for approximately 9% of its entered owned tonnage. Kate will be joining a few months after B Korea was formally launched as Britannia P&I’s Exclusive Correspondent in Korea.



Commenting on her new appointment Kate says; “I am excited to be joining B Korea and delighted to be working with such a prestigious and reputable Club. I am looking forward to working with our Members and developing strong business relationships with them.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.