Britannia Makes Donation to Support ISWAN

From left: Ella Hagell, Director, People Risks, Britannia P&I; Simon Grainge, Chief Executive, ISWAN; Andrew Cutler, CEO, Britannia P&I.

Britannia P&I Club has made a significant donation to support the work and activities of the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (‘ISWAN’). The donation follows a commitment by Britannia in response to its recent Members’ satisfaction survey.



ISWAN is an international maritime charity which works to improve the lives of seafarers around the world with services, resources, strategies and advocacy. As well as operating a 24-hour helpline as a direct service for seafarers, ISWAN also runs a number of other projects and campaigns in support of seafarers' welfare. Britannia is in the process of becoming an official member of ISWAN.



Britannia is a regular supporter of various charities focused on helping to support seafarers and their families around the world. Since late 2020 the Club has also run an award-winning online safety campaign entitled BSafe. The aim of BSafe is to support its Members’ seafarers through a dedicated website providing best practice information and the latest thinking on onboard safety and security as well as advice on physical and mental wellbeing.



The Britannia Members’ survey was undertaken towards the end of 2022 with Britannia pledging a donation to a charity supporting seafarers for every response received. Almost 60% of Britannia Members submitted survey responses.



“Seafarers have had a lot to deal with in recent years and ISWAN has been doing its best to support them every step of the way. However, our work is only possible through the help of donors like Britannia. This donation makes a real difference; it means we can continue to give seafarers the emotional and practical support they need when life at sea gets tough,” says Simon Grainge, Chief Executive, ISWAN.



“I would like to thank again our Members who took part in our survey and I am sure they will wholeheartedly approve of this donation to ISWAN to support the important work it does in helping seafarers worldwide,” says Andrew Cutler, CEO, Britannia P&I.

