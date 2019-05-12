Britannia is First P&I Club to Join Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

By MarEx 2019-05-12 02:23:28

Britannia has become the first P&I Club to be accepted as a member of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN).

Established in 2011 by a group of maritime companies committed to eradicating the industry of all forms of corruption, MACN has grown into a global business network of over 100 members, representing a sizeable percentage of the global fleet.

“We’re proud to be the first P&I Club to have been accepted as a member of MACN,” said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Britannia’s Managers Tindall Riley.

“Tackling corruption is vital to ensure that companies in the maritime sector can protect their crew and staff, reduce operational risk, and trade fairly and on an equal footing,” he continued.

“Britannia is often called for support whenever a member resists unlawful demands and the liberty of the ship or crew is threatened. In this context, P&I Clubs play a vital role when their members stand up to corrupt demands.”

MACN Director, Cecilia Müller Torbrand, commented on the significance of Britannia joining the Network: “The effect of maritime corruption is felt across the industry. Britannia’s recognition of the problem, and their support for MACN, is an important step in our industry showing a united front against corrupt practices.”

By joining MACN, Britannia will be able to provide the Network with valuable input from an insurance sector perspective.

“We are very excited to have Britannia as our first P&I Club Member. P&I Clubs can play a major role in MACN’s initiatives, including the anonymous reporting of incidents, root cause analysis, collective action, and local training. Having Britannia on board will further strengthen our membership and will increase our ability to make lasting change” said John Sypnowich, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, The CSL Group Inc., and Chair of MACN.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.