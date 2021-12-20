25
Bremenports Selects Adelte’s Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridges

Image courtesy of ADELTE
ADELTE, a Spanish engineering group based in Barcelona and the  world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridges for  Cruise and Ferry Terminals has been contracted by Bremenports GmbH & Co. KG to design and  manufacture three PEGASUS Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridges (SPBBs) and to install these bridges  at the Columbus Cruise Center in Bremerhaven. 

The installation of the three new SPBBs complements the new Columbus Quay construction project  that began last month. The quay, through which cruise shipping is handled in Bremerhaven, will be  rebuilt over a length of 620 meters and enlarged by 20 meters into the Weser by autumn 2023. The  PEGASUS-type SPBBs will therefore be longer than the current three bridges, which were installed  almost two decades ago. With the new bridges, the Columbus Cruise Center can accommodate any  large cruise ship, including those with overhanging lifeboats. ADELTE will install the first SPBB by the  end of March 2023 and the other two before September 2023. 

Robert Howe, Managing Director Bremenports welcomed the cooperation with ADELTE. “The new  construction of the quay will not only improve cruise passenger access to the ships. The visually  attractive and technically ultra-modern bridges will be a clear expression that Bremerhaven offers the  best conditions for cruise ships". 

Perpendicular to the berthing line installed, these PEGASUS type boarding bridges with a length of 56  meters will be the largest ever created. The SPBBs will be composed of two glass sided tunnel sections, a cabin, and a building connection module. The cabin is the most technologically  sophisticated part of the SPBB, and can compensate all the movements of a cruise ship when it is  docked. Electromechanical elevation systems in the columns allow the SPBBs to reach a boarding height of 16 meters over sea level. The three SPBBs move longitudinally along the quay, allowing the boarding from any door position of the Cruise Terminal building. With embarkation, cruise guests will  be able to enjoy full views of the cruise ship and the quay. Finally, the bridges will be designed and  constructed to resist flooding and to ease maintenance tasks. 

When the three SPBBs are installed in Bremerhaven, ADELTE will have a total of nine SPBBs  installations at German ports (currently three in Kiel and three in Hamburg) During the current  pandemic ADELTE has delivered a total of eighteen (18) SPBBs to Cruise and Ferry Terminals around  the world; three to Port Canaveral (USA), three to Port Miami (USA), one to Boston (USA) two to  Brisbane (Australia), four to Dubai (UAE) two to Southampton (UK) one to Québec (Canada) one to  Calais (France) and one to Kobe (Japan) 
 

