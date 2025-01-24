Breeze Ship Design Secures Design Contract for Anchor Handler

[By: Breeze Ship Design]

Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding recently awarded Breeze Ship Design a contract for the design of a 150-ton bollard pull anchor handling tug offshore support vessels (AHTS). The vessel, developed for an undisclosed owner, underscores the company’s expertise in delivering efficient and reliable solutions for the offshore industry.

The AHTS, based on Breeze Ship Design’s Z 4650 blueprint, is a robust 78-metre-long DP2 vessel tailored for demanding anchor handling operations in offshore environments – providing optimal performance and operational flexibility. Equipped with medium-speed diesel engines, a reduction gearbox featuring PTO/PTI functionality, and controllable pitch propellers, the Z 4650 AHTS transitions seamlessly between operational modes.

Additionally, its powerful side thrusters, both forward and aft, enhance the vessel’s ability to perform efficiently across a range of offshore activities. The design boasts a 3,000-dwt capacity, a 500-square- metre work deck, and accommodation for 18 crew members alongside 32 non-crew personnel.

“We are excited to have been entrusted with the design of this AHTS. Our team has a proven track record in developing high-performing AHTS designs, and this project reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the global offshore industry,” says Tommy Hivand, CCO of Breeze Ship Design.