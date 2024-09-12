Breeze Ship Design Chosen for Two Multipurpose Supply Vessels

[By: Breeze Ship Design]

Breeze Ship Design has recently been awarded a contract by Fujian Mawei for the design of two new multipurpose offshore supply vessels (MPSVs) for the Greek shipowner Capital Offshore Management Corp. The Z 4423 MPSV design is an 88-metre-long vessel with battery hybrid propulsion, 1000 square meter work deck, and accommodation for 60 people. The vessel is also designed with moonpool, subsea crane, and helideck, which makes the vessel flexible and allows it to be used for different operations within the offshore and energy segment.

"We are very happy to see that our Z 4423 MPSV design is chosen again. In response to the customer’s demand for a modern, high quality, and fuel efficient MPSV, Breeze Ship Design has developed a highly energy and environmentally efficient vessel that provides a flexible operational solution," says Tommy Hivand, CCO of Breeze Ship Design.