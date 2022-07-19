Brave Dolphin Develops New VR Scenarios

Image courtesy of SQLearn

SQLearn, the first company to use e-learning for the advancement of maritime training, is happy to announce the launch of the 3 additional scenarios developed under the Brave Dolphin project. The project simulates real-case scenarios of crucial incidents, which were identified by expert maritime consultants, who have conducted a Risk Analysis on crucial incidents that occur on board.

SQLearn’s Brave Dolphin project aims to shake the waters of maritime training by developing VR training scenarios that will assist the shipping crew to obtain the necessary knowledge on how to deal with such emergencies in a safe and particularly realistic virtual environment.

Brave Dolphin’s training VR scenarios were developed following several stages. Upon finalizing the version of the scenario, a pilot testing was implemented to evaluate it and collect information for initial improvements and adjustments. The pilot testing was used to collect feedback on the simulated activities from the maritime consultants of the company acting as representative users of the maritime industry. Upon proceeding to the necessary adjustments based on the feedback given by the experts, a beta version of the scenario was created. Final testing was then assigned to SQLearn’s maritime consultants so as to apply the final modifications required and develop the finalized version of the scenario.

Emergency Power Generator

The user is inside the Emergency Generator room, and he should manually start the Emergency Generator.

The main aim of the training is to make the crew aware of important safety procedures that are to be carried out on ships while working or during an emergency and particularly on the manual start of the Emergency Diesel generator.

Target group: Engine crew (Operation & Management)

Type of vessel: All types

Location of the actions: Emergency Generator room



Enclosed Space Fire Cabin

The user was resting in his cabin, after completing his night shift. As he hadn’t rested during the day, he was very tired and fell asleep while smoking. The cigarette dropped from his hand and fell in the trash bin, starting a fire.

The smell of the fire wakes up the user, who then rushes to get a portable fire extinguisher.

The aim of this virtual training is that all crew members will be able to control a fire in an enclosed space based on the nature of the space and the type of fire extinguisher.

Target group: All crew members

Type of vessel: All types of vessels

Location of the actions: Cabin



Lifeboat Rescue

The user is the Master of a tanker ship which has been attacked by vicious pirates near Nigeria, and after a deadly scuffle, you are the only survivor onboard your heavily damaged ship, which you have to abandon.

The main aim: Familiarization with the Lifeboat Launching procedure in case of an emergency to abandon the ship.

The training provides guidelines for the safe conduct of abandon ship drills using lifeboats.

Lifeboat drills provide an opportunity to verify that the emergency life-saving system and associated equipment is in place, in good working order, and ready for use. Such drills are also necessary to train and evaluate the crew in the use of the equipment and demonstrate that they have the capability and readiness to manage an emergency where lifeboats will be employed.

Target group: All crew members

Type of vessel: All types of vessels equipped with enclosed lifeboats

Location of the actions: Starboard davit platform

The Brave Dolphin project is supported by a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, in the frame of the Programme “Business Innovation Greece”.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.