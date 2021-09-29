brand MARINE CONSULTANTS Bolsters Capacity in India

Banarji Somanathan and Captain Rohit Mann

[By: bMC]

bMC have been fortunate to have been selected by a number of different clients in recent years for interesting and challenging projects in Indian waters.

From marine risk studies to complex wreck removal operations, bMC have a varied projects list in India. In recent months the reputation gained in India has led to appointment on further challenging projects. This has meant that our team has been very busy in India and the search has been on to recruit experienced and motivated team players to undertake some of the growing workload.

bMC are very pleased to have engaged a further two marine consultants to be based in India. Captain Rohit Mann brings with him a wealth of experience in risk management, offshore operations in the Oil & Gas sector and container vessel operations. Banarji Somanathan has an extensive background in Ship repair which will certainly benefit bMC and it’s clients.

Managing Director of bMC Singapore, Captain Ajay Prasad said “We’ve been looking for people that we were confident would fit well in to our organisation and that we knew would increase our in-house skills and knowledge. People that would really add to our offering and benefit our clients. First Rohit became available and I was already very pleased. When we found Banarji shortly afterwards, I knew immediately it was a great opportunity that we should not pass up.”

The growth of bMC’s team in India is a further demonstration of bMC’s commitment to give clients the highest level of support.

