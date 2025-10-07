Bow Thruster Reinstallation in Rotterdam

[By: Hydrex]

Hydrex divers reinstalled the bow thruster of a 170-meter container ship during its stop in Rotterdam. By performing the operation underwater, the thruster could be reinstalled without making costly changes to the schedule to take the ship to drydock.

Upon arrival, the team set up a monitoring station next to the vessel. The divers then started the operation with a detailed inspection of the bow thruster tunnel. In the meantime, initial preparations were made in the bow thruster room for the reinstallation of the unit.

Because the thruster was fully assembled and prepared, it could be installed in its entirety without the need to create a dry environment in the tunnel, as is required when the blades are installed separately. The diver/technicians lowered it into the water and brought it into the thruster tunnel. The team secured the unit and connected it to the bow thruster room.

The operation ended with the removal of the pad eyes and the reinstallation of the thruster tunnel grids.

The team worked in shifts around the clock and finished the job within the available time frame. This allowed the ship to sail on schedule, which was a key benefit for the owner.

Performing a job like this takes a lot of planning. This can only be done successfully by staff who have familiarity with such operations and have the relevant know-how and equipment.