Bourbon Mobility Optimises Entire Passenger Logistics for Subsea 7

By The Maritime Executive 10-01-2020 01:19:50

Bourbon Mobility is working on a pioneering project in Angola to set up new Subsea 7 personnel logistics on the Zinia 2 project, Block 17. BOURBON's scope of intervention covers all passenger logistics, both air (from Paris) and onshore (in Luanda) then offshore, as part of a global service called "Airport-to-rig." In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of quarantine periods and medical inspections in Angola is also fully integrated into this offer.

The assignment marks a turning point for passenger transport to the offshore oil & gas business by moving from a traditional charter contract to an integrated service offering. Thanks to a collaborative approach, Bourbon Mobility, Sonasurf (Bourbon’s JV in Angola) and Subsea 7 are developing an optimized logistics solution enabling end-to-end management of more than 1,000 trips over the duration of the project.

"This project is the outcome of a collective approach between Subsea 7 and BOURBON, working together to develop innovative solutions to find new models and more efficient ways of working" Guillaume Vassout Chartering Development Manager - Global Project Center, Subsea 7 said.

"We are very proud of the trust that Subsea 7 has placed for us. This innovative flexible chartering approach demonstrates BOURBON's desire to develop new integrated services that are as close as possible to clients' needs, to help them optimize their costs," Francois Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility explains.

